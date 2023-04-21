Pep Talk: “They are one game away from Premier League promotion and it will be an extremely difficult game.”

Pep Guardiola know the challenge Sheffield United pose in this semi final of the FA Cup. The team will be ready as the high of entering the UCL last four is done and they can focus here.

Let’s check out Pep’s comments.

Pep on Ake

“He’s not ready for tomorrow but I don’t know the damage,”

Pep on SU

“It’s quite similar to the way they played under Chris Wilder. They did an incredible first season [in the Premier League]. A lot of patterns. “They are one game away from Premier League promotion and it will be an extremely difficult game. “For the quality of the set pieces, build up and building the channels. They are so aggressive in the duals. This is the feeling I have. We need to be there at 4:45 to deserve to be in the final.”

Pep on schedule/treble talk

“No, no. I saw we have four days. One more day than we have now. We wanted to play [vs Sheffield United] on Sunday, but I understand United played yesterday so they have to play on Sunday...” “When I rotate the team, it’s not because it’s an FA Cup semi-final, it’s because it was after a demanding, demanding game. I will have to debate with my staff what’s the best.” “I’m so happy that you asked ten questions without asking about the treble. The other journalists are not in the sky that might be why. Look how far away we are before we talk about that...” “Just 11 games, yeah, yeah, just 11 games [left this season]. We’re far away. I’ve said many times, how many times in this amazing country has a treble been done? It’s once. Our neighbours...”

A good look into the future matches. Let’s hope the team is up for this one.