Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Advance to the Semi Finals of the UCL

Manchester City 1 (4), John Stones (5’) Erling Haaland (57’)

Bayern Munich 1 (1), Joshua Kimmich (83’ PEN)

Manchester City win a hugely important match as the team was just in excellent form. City with Pep at the helm had nearly a perfect game. One that saw Ederson and Erling Haaland play a really strong match.

What can you say about the team? The front three and keeper were insanely good in this one.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time kept the pressure on and have advanced in the UCL. It means advancing was the right call.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed boost as the club feels good even if the final 15 were much more tedious than expected.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are in the last four.

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

