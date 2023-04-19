Gut Feelings: Bayern Munich v Manchester City

Manchester City have their eye on a UEFA Champions League semi-final date with Real Madrid. Standing in their way is Bundesliga bully Bayern Munich. The Bavarians have a three-goal deficit to contend with at the Allianz Arena tonight, but things happen on UCL nights. The City Collective have read the tea leaves and ready to give their predictions for the second leg of the quarter-final.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

It was an amazing night last week which put City firmly in the driving seat and on course for the last four. Barring a ridiculous and monumentus collapse, City should make up through. Can they win in Munich? Yes, they have before and can do so again and I think if City score first, Bayern heads may drop. It will probably be a draw but sod it, I’m going for a blue win. Bayern 0-9 City Only joking Bayern 1-2 City Bayern Munich 1-2 (1-5) Manchester City

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

It’s hard to see Bayern getting dominated again, especially at home. I see them putting in a more solid defensive display, and playing with more fluidity up top. City will surely go through to the semi finals, but they might lose narrowly here. Bayern will at the very least want to salvage some pride from the tie, and give them some momentum ahead of the very real title race they still find themselves in. Bayern Munich 2-1 (2-4) Manchester City

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

City heading in to the second leg of a Champions League knockout tie with a comfortable lead away from the Etihad, what’s the worst that can happen? Luckily, this Bayern side are a fraction of last season’s Madrid squad. It also doesn’t hurt that Fernandinho isn’t trying to play right back this year either. Bayern seem to be having the polar opposite of a new manager bump, combine that with the fact that they’ll be forced to be aggressive and attack means that De Bruyne and Haaland will have even more space to work with. Manchester City 3-1 Bayern Munich. 6-1 on aggregate. We’re onto Madrid. Bayern Munich 1-3 (1-6) Manchester City

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

What should be an interesting match. City is mostly fresh and I expect Bayern will shake the tree a bit so give me more of the same as the last one. 2-1 City. Bayern Munich 1-2 (1-5) Manchester City

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Quarterfinals against Bayern, three matches until Manchester City’s chance for vindication in the Champion’s League Final. The only positive aspect for Bayern is the 2nd leg is at home. Down 3 goals, players fighting each other, new manager criticizing his players publicly any chance he has, and I am to believe Joao Cancelo is the answer to Bayern’s offensive troubles? If Bayern couldn’t handle Hoffenheim I am not hopeful for their chances against a side undefeated in their last 10 matches. Rodri, Haaland, and KDB getting plenty of rest thanks to Leicester rolling over early into their match. City energized for the moment makes light work of the German Champions. Bayern Munich 0-2 (0-5) Manchester City

Adam Marrett (@AdamAdammarrett) - Man City Square

Well a tough test awaits at the Allianz Arena. Though we go into the second leg well placed with a 3 goal lead, I’m expecting Bayern to come at as from the start. They did play well for the first hour at the Etihad before we broke them, so we’ll need to be on guard for that and the treat they possess. I expect us to be ready for anything and I think again over 90 minutes we’ll prove the superior team as we did at the Etihad. I’m tipping a open game here and I’ll go a City 3-1 win. Bayern Munich 1-3 (1-5) Manchester City

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

Here we go. City head to Bavaria with a comfortable cushion, but that is all the comfort they are likely to receive. Bayern will undoubtedly be aggressive from the start in this one. The Bundesliga leaders have immense quality in the side, and City still have work to do. In the end, the likes of Rúben Dias and John Stones will be enough to get the blues over the line. I’ll take another Erling Haaland goal, because of course, and a draw. Bayern Munich 1-1 (1-4) Manchester City

There you are. What are your predictions? Let us know in the comments.