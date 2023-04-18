Manchester City v Bayern Munich Leg 2: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the path for the semi finals is here!

Manchester City are facing a great team in Bayern Munich. They enter with a

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Munich, Germany

Time and Date: Wednesday 19 April 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Head Referee: Clément Turpin

VAR: Jerome Bresard

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVE SPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***PARAMOUNT+ CLICK HERE FOR EXCLUSIVE PROMO

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

Preview

City are off a nice win in the league, while Bayern drew their match over the weekend. So, City face a struggling side and with a new manager they will make changes that can be unpredictable.

Pep will be weary of this and should be prepared. A tactical treat we are in store for. We’ll see how it plays out.

It should be a tense and high actioned affair. The styles both clubs play could make for a really fun match. Tuchel vs Pep II is here!

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are only Phil Foden.

For Bayern, Injured players are Hernandez and Neuer.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Bayern Munich (5-1 agg.)