Pep Talk: “We have been six/seven years on top of all competitions, and still we are there!”

Manchester City travel to Bayern Munich as the club looks to set its pass to the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League. Pep Guardiola had a lot to say and was in good spirits as his club look for the safe passage.

Let’s dive in to the quotes:

Pep on Foden

“We are delighted! It’s definitely good news for us. He has trained just one training session, but we decided that he will travel with us and be on the bench.” “Of course not 90 minutes [vs Bayern Munich]. Because of his physicality, he doesn’t need many training sessions to be fit...”

Pep on Bayern

“We are going to defend [vs Bayern Munich], for sure. Part of the game is you have to defend, and we are going to defend tomorrow...” “I’ve been here at Bayern Munich and I know the mentality of this club. It’s everywhere... it’s in the skin. [A comeback vs City] It’s possible...”

Pep on expectations

“We have been six/seven years on top of all competitions, and still we are there!” “It’s great to be in these important games. Tomorrow, then FA Cup semi-finals to reach the final, then Arsenal next week. I have no doubt how much players want this success!”

Let’s get the passage to the final four, CMON CITY!