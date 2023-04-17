Manchester City Down Foxes, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets

A really good first half led to the win as Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne played exceptional. City continue the pressure at the top and lay now just four points off it.

We move on to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I think the connection between Erling and Kevin is obvious. “I think Kevin needs the runners to do his biggest quality and Erling needs an assist player to make his positive runs. It’s a natural way. “We talk a lot about ‘take a look at him when he runs and put the ball there’ because when the ball is correct and he has this space, he is unstoppable. We know it. “But they have a special connection and you can see this. “But what I like about that second goal is Kevin won the duel. I love that. “He won the duel and after that, the run and finish from Erling was fantastic.”

Notable Tweets

Important 3 points today. Focus on the next one ✅

On a personal note, I’d also like to wish @LCFC the best possible outcome for this season. You can do it pic.twitter.com/IAn2z7SkYn — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) April 15, 2023

What a team! great win!! See you in Munich pic.twitter.com/hNtDGR119M — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) April 15, 2023