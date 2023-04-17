 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester City Down Foxes, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets

A great game and we move in pace at the top.

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

A really good first half led to the win as Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne played exceptional. City continue the pressure at the top and lay now just four points off it.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I think the connection between Erling and Kevin is obvious.

“I think Kevin needs the runners to do his biggest quality and Erling needs an assist player to make his positive runs. It’s a natural way.

“We talk a lot about ‘take a look at him when he runs and put the ball there’ because when the ball is correct and he has this space, he is unstoppable. We know it.

“But they have a special connection and you can see this.

“But what I like about that second goal is Kevin won the duel. I love that.

“He won the duel and after that, the run and finish from Erling was fantastic.”

