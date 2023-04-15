Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Dispose Leicester City 3-1

Manchester City 3, John Stones (5’) Erling Haaland (13’ PEN, 25’)

Leicester City 1, Kelechi Iheanacho (75’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win a hugely important match as the team was just in excellent form. City with Pep at the helm had nearly a perfect game. One that saw John Stones and Erling Haaland play a really what match.

What can you say about the team? The front three and midfield were insanely good in the opening 45.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time kept the pressure on that led to a win. It means a win was the correct result.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed boost as the club feels good even if the final 15 were much more nervous than we hoped.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Ederson and KDB who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are in the thick of the race for the top.

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

