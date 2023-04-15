CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Leicester City

Manchester City are starting a very important week in their pursuit of the treble. At mid-week, they travel to Germany to finish their UEFA Champions League tie with Bayern Munich. The following Saturday they face Sheffield United at Wembley in the FA Cup semifinal. But up first is a Premier League visit from Leicester City. Man City will be keen to collect all 3 points against the Foxes to keep pressure on Arsenal FC at the top of the table. Rotation will be the key to success for Pep Guardiola’s side. SO who gets the start today? As always, we start between the sticks. Ederson starts in goal on the back of a superb performance in the UCL.

The back four of John Stones, Rúben Dias, Manuel Akanji, and Nathan Aké has been very effective and one can understand why Pep just keeps putting them in the side. With so many important fixtures stacked one on top of the other, I expect the Catalan gaffer to use this opportunity to get some rest for Stones. Young Rico Lewis gets the start in his place on the right. A second-half cameo from Sergio Gómez or Aymeric Laporte could be on the cards as well.

No changes in the middle of the park. The three in midfield for Manchester City provide experience and great form at the moment. Rodri’s long-range strike against Bayern was the catalyst. Kevin De Bruyne had an injury scare but appears fit for the match, and İlkay Gündoğan continues to find dangerous areas and supply the attack.

Bernardo Silva got the second goal for City in the UCL quarters. He started on the right side in place of Riyad Mahrez who had been the first choice in that position throughout the winter months. We’ll restore Riyad to the XI here, and place him alongside his usual partners-in-crime, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland.

Goal Ederson Defenders Rico Lewis Rúben Dias Manuel Akanji Nathan Aké Midfielders Rodri İlkay Gündoğan Kevin De Bruyne Forwards Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

Ther you are. Who do you want walking out for the Manc Blues? Let us hear it in the comments section.