Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Leicester City

Manchester City will be looking to keep the pressure on top-of-the-table Arsenal FC as they host Leicester City at the City of Manchester Stadium on Saturday. The Champions of England have closed ground against the Gunners and now sit 6 points back with a game in hand and a head-to-head date still to come. Our City Collective are here to let us know if Pep Guardiola’s lads will get the job done against the Foxes.

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

They’re an absolute mess at the moment, almost 10 games without a win. Maybe there’s something to be said about a new manager in charge but I don’t think dean smith is gonna turn the whole ship around. The vibes around the team are too high right now and City are on a roll. Manchester City 4-0 Leicester City

Adam Marrett (@AdamAdammarrett) - Man City Square

Another crucial game comes around, as they all are at this stage of the season. I can’t see this going any other way then a City win at home to Leicester. Leicester are fighting for their Premier League lives but I expect us to have to much quality all over the park & feel we’re in to good a form to slip up here. Leicester will offer their threat on the counter, but Vardy looks past it now, despite his fantastic record against us, and I can’t see where Leicester get their goals from though they’ll be buoyed by the appointment of Dean Smith midweek. I wouldn’t mind seeing Alvarez start with Haaland here, I think Alvarez is due a start after his cameo against Bayern and this feels the perfect game to see the two of them up front again. Can’t see many changes to the line up from the Bayern game either, the squad is in peak form and they all deserve to start here. City 4 Leicester nil a Haaland brace as well for good measure. Manchester City 4-0 Leicester City

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

City are buzzing after what may well have been their best performance of the season in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final victory over Bayern Munich on Tuesday. One might think that the lads could be in for a letdown as they now face a side in Leicester City that is in the thick of the relegation fight in the Premier League as well as being in a very poor run of form. It’s just the recipe for a Man City head-scratcher performance. Leicester have given the Manc Blues trouble at times over the years, (see Vardy, Jamie), but this time round the Foxes’ bite may not be that dangerous. Leicester City are winless in their last 10 and that finally got manager Brendan Rodgers sacked. I don’t expect much punch from the visitors, and I’m not sure they will be able to contain the City attack either. A goal a piece from İlkay Gündoğan and Jack Grealish, and three points for Pep Guardiola’s Blues. Manchester City 5-0 Leicester City

There you have it Cityzens. What do you think the outcome of today’s match will be? Let us know in the comments.