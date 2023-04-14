Manchester City v Leicester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a lowly Leicester City with a new boss in charge.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter a crucial stretch.

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium, Britannia Rd, Southampton, England

Time and Date: Saturday 15 April 2023, Kickoff at 17:30 BST, 12.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Darren England

Assistants: Eddie Smart, Nick Greenhalgh.

Fourth official: Jeremy Simpson.

VAR: Jarred Gillett.

Assistant VAR: Lee Betts.

TV Info: SKY SPORTS (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

City off a win and the Saints off a loss, this one has the makings of a get right game. So, given what can happen, the team will need a quick start and to put this away early.

A win is a must have and City could be a few points out of first place. They need to handle business here and with a low block surely deployed by new man in charge, the Cityzens should come out on top.

Expect some role players to play a crucial role. Let’s hope for a win.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have just Phil Foden out.

The Foxes have Barnes, Justin, Pereira and Bertrand are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-0 Leicester City