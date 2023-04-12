Manchester City Sweep Bayern 3-0: UCL Reaction & Tweets

A really good performance from the lads. The club came good as many players showed up and showed up big vs Bayern Munich. With Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and the entire backline in fine form, the win propels them to a near safe lead going in to Germany.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I know what we have to do there, and we have to perform really well,”

“It was an incredible result but we have to do our game with a huge, huge personality because they are a top team.

“Here we have our chances. Here in this stadium we are something special this season. When we have the momentum we are clinical.

“Bernardo is a football player,” said Guardiola.

“What does it mean? He will play everywhere, every position, even left back, everywhere because he understands the game in every action Bernardo has the ability to read the game.

“But Bernardo is such an important player, especially in these type of games, he can play holding midfield, he can play false nine. We need this type of player. And lately he has scored a lot of goals. Always he lacked that a little bit.

“He is a player if you say play in this position, you don’t have to say anything else, he understands everything. Understands everything. From my point of view, I was lucky as a manager to have incredible, outstanding players at Barcelona and Munich.

“He is one of the best players I ever trained in my life. Ever. He is something special, a special football player.”

“It is the same in Munich. I have been there for three years. I know what it means and the people. But we are going there to score the goals and to try to win the game. To do that will be so difficult.”

“We scored three fantastic goals. We had chances. It was an incredible result. But I know a little bit, we have to do something a little bit better to adjust something so we don’t suffer too much with the quality they have. We will try to do.”