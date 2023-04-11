CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v FC Bayern Munich

Manchester City have arrived at the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage. The Manc Blues are once again looking to book their spot in the semis, but in their way is the giants of Germany, FC Bayern Munich. It will take City’s best to get past the Bundesliga side, and Pep will likely be relying on experience for this one. It;s the familiar 4-3-3 setup with the fullbacks looking to invert during possession, and once again, Ederson starts in goal.

The back four has been relatively settled for the last run of matches. John Stones has become the primary right back with Nathan Aké nailed on at the left. The return to form of Rúben Dias has solidified the Blues’ back line and his partnership with Manuel Akanji has seen a dramatic drop in chances for the opposition. That said, I think Pep will look to the experienced and pacey Kyle Walker on the right against Bayern. Stones slides inside, and Akanji moves to the bench.

Our midfield trio have hit their stride as well. with Rodri at the pivot, and İlkay Gündoğan and Kevin De Bruyne pressing the opposition both with possession and without the ball, Pep’s team have reached their topform of the season. Expect more of the same with the pressure turned up.

Continuing the theme, the attacking trio will feature the three most consistent performers in front of goal this campaign for City. Riyad Mahrez struggled early in the year, but he and Jack Grealish have both been key to City’s success since returning form the World Cup break. Erling Haaland seems to break another record every time his boot touches the ball. He is no stranger to Bayern Munich, and he will no doubt relish this opportunity to renew his acquaintance.

Goal Ederson Defenders Kyle Walker Rúben Dias John Stones Nathan Aké Midfielders Rodri İlkay Gündoğan Kevin De Bruyne Forwards Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There you have it. Who do you want to see starting at the Etihad? Let us know in the comment section, or @ me on Twitter, @duckman4real.