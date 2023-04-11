Gut Feelings: Manchester City v FC Bayern Munich

You support a big club to get to the big matches, and they don’t come much bigger than this. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are two giants of the game. City are seeking their 5th Premier League title in the last 6 seasons. Bayern have lifted the Bundesliga trophy at the end of each of the last 10 campaigns. So which of these monster clubs gets the early advantage in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final toe? The City Collective are here with the answer. First up, our very own Aussie Blue.

Adam Marrett (@AdamAdammarrett) - Man City Square

This is a massive game and one I’ve been counting down to since the Quarter Final draw took place. I absolutely despise Bayern Munich for some of their carry on since our take over when they’ve wrecked the competitiveness of the Bundesliga the past decade but that’s a different subject. I’d love nothing more then us putting 4/5 past them but I also know they’re a very good side, and that likely won’t happen. As for the game, Tuchel taking over Bayern adds some extra spice to the tie. We know his record against us and Pep so I’m expecting Bayern to sit back early on and try to hit us on the break. I’m expecting us to be on the front foot from the off and a lot will depend on us taking our chances, which I’m alot more confident in with Haaland prowling up front then previous years in this competition. I think we’ll be right up for this and we are hitting this game in peak form, with a lot of key players like Grealish, Haaland, De Bruyne, Dias, Stones and more in great form. I’m expecting a magical atmosphere at the Etihad and a cracking game between two of the best sides in Europe. I’ll go 3-1 to City for the first leg. Manchester 3-1 Bayern Munich

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Big match needs big players and we have a few. City with a new dimension in Haaland should prove more than enough for a new look Bayern side. 3-1 City. Manchester 3-1 Bayern Munich

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

I am nervous but also so curious to see how Tuchel can fix Bayern’s defensive issues. Bayern have pace, and the confidence that comes with previously winning the UCL, but at times have looked so pedestrian this season. City are finally playing to the levels they were at period to the World Cup though, and we’ve reached the defining moment of the season. I expect Tuchel to park a bus and attack on the counter. Manchester City 1-1 Bayern.

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

Unbelievably hard to call. The two teams haven’t faced each other in a decade. In the six games they have played against each other, between 2011 and 2014, each side won three. Bayern are very up and down lately domestically, but they’ve been imperious in Europe. Viktoria Plzen are the only team to score past them in 8 games, including matches against PSG, Inter and Barcelona. We are flying right now, battering teams left and right, but surely that won’t be the case tonight. I’m very concerned, understandably, about Thomas Tuchel being in the opposite dugout, but fortunately this tie won’t be decided tonight. I’m expecting a low scoring draw as things start off cagey and two more than capable defences hold their respective forts. Manchester City 1-1 Bayern Munich

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Quarterfinals against Bayern, four matches until Manchester City’s chance for vindication in the Champion’s League Final. To stifle any whispers about a weakness. A culmination of VAR controversies, shocking upsets, and moments leaving us wondering if City will ever raise the Coupe Des Clubs. Everything that City as a club has experienced under Sheikh Mansour’s ownership. I believe no player, no new manager, nothing will slow down the immovable object that is City’s train to football immortality. Bayern can show up to City prepared, confident, playing with all the continuity. There’s no avoiding destiny. Manchester City 4-1 Bayern Munich

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

Bayern are one of the few clubs that really scare me. Despite Rúben Dias’ confidence, this side is fast. Throw in the Thomas Tuchel factor and it’s enough to get a City supporter reaching for the anxiety meds. I do back City to take this match. I feel that Pep’s side are just that little margin better than the Germans. In the end, I think a familiar foe does in Bayern. A Haaland brace and a close City victory in a cracker of a match. Manchester City 4-2 Bayern Munich

There you are. What are your predictions for the match? Let us know in the comments section, or @ me on Twitter, @duckman4real.