Manchester City v Bayern Munich: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the knock out rounds resume!

Manchester City are facing a great team in Bayern Munich.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Tuesday 11 April 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Head Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

VAR: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

City are off a nice win in the league, while Bayern beat Freiburg over the weekend. So, City can face an in form side who now under Tuchel, can really battle City as he is familiar with the club.

Pep will be weary of this and should be prepared. A tactical treat we are in store for. We’ll see how it plays out.

It should be a tense and high actioned affair. The styles both clubs play could make for a really fun match. Tuchel vs Pep is here!

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are only Phil Foden.

For Bayern, Injured and suspended players are Hernandez, Neuer out and Choupo-Moting doubtful.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Bayern Munich