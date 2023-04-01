Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal, looking for the three points that will once more draw them level on points with United at the top of the table. The Salford reds won 4-0 at Brighton on Saturday, leaving the blues three points behind in second place.

However, City face an Arsenal side that is fresh from their Champions League victory in midweek and defeat for either side may put them out of contention for the title. Arsenal are three points behind City but have a game in hand, and have already beaten the blues in the League Cup.

City gained a modicum of revenge by beating the Gunners 2-1 at the Academy Stadium a few days later, and it will be an interesting battle on Sunday.

Form

City haven’t lost a WSL match since a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in September. Since then, City have won 12 of their 14 WSL matches, only dropping points at home to United and Aston Villa, and the blues will be hoping to build on their 2-0 victory over Chelsea last weekend.

Arsenal go into the match on the back of a 5-1 derby thrashing of Spurs, which was their third straight win since losing at City. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 at West Ham and 1-1 at home to Chelsea.

Team News

Alanna Kennedy and Demi Stokes are doubtful for the match, but the blues are otherwise at full strength for the clash. They will be without Julie Blakstad, who has joined Swedish team BK Hacken on loan until mid-June.

Arsenal have a few injury concerns ahead of the fixture, with Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead both long-term absentees and Steph Catley remains unavailable due to a foot injury. Kim Little and Katie McCabe are also doubts for the visit of the blues.

Prediction

This is a tough clash for City, but hopefully they can take advantage of Arsenal’s injury worries. City have developed a tough streak this season, and there’s every chance they will come away with the three points.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City