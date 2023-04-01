Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Crush Liverpool 4-1

Manchester City 4, Julián Álvarez (27’) Kevin De Bruyne (46’) Ilkay Gündogan (53’) Jack Grealish (74’)

Liverpool 1, Mohamed Salah (17’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win a hugely important match as the team was just in excellent form. City with Pep at the helm had nearly a perfect game. One that saw Jack Grealish perhaps have the game of his career in the sky blue shirt.

What can you say about Jack? He did everything right even defending like a proper player as he was so key in many sequences for the club tonight.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. The second half was more dominant for City especially after the quick goal to go up right after the break.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time kept the pressure on that led to a win and keeps pace at the top. It means a win was the correct result.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed boost as the club feels ‘back’ to its good form and the team of old.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Julian Alvarez and Ilkay Gundogan who were very good.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are still in the thick of the title race.

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).