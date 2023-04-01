Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Liverpool FC

Manchester City are locked in a battle for the Premier League title and every match might be the one that makes all the difference, Next up is a visit form our old friends Liverpool. The City Collective are here with their predictions of how the match will unfold.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

Manchester City vs the 1 Premier League title golden era, perpetually offended squad is always an opportunity to put this lot in their place. I remember when the fixtures came out and Liverpool fans were crying that they always play title deciders at City in April *checks Premier League table, spots 19 point gap and chuckles like a psychopath.* The blues were unlucky at Anfield, but beat the reds in the League Cup in December and I can’t see anything other than a City win. Scousers are getting excited at the thought of Erling Haaland not playing, bless em. We should still have enough to beat them though and I hope we inflict a hammering on them, but it may be a bit closer. I’m going for two predictions, one with my head and one with my heart. Heart: Manchester City 6-0 Liverpool Head: Manchester City 3-1 Liverpool

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

Despite Liverpool’s sub-par season, they showed emphatically against Man United that they are still more than capable of getting up for the big games. Add to that the fact that we have just one win from our last six against Liverpool in all comps, and I’m not exactly over-confident. Klopp’s side did follow up that 7-0 thrashing with two limp 1-0 defeats against Bournemouth and Real Madrid, but I expect them to be well up for this one. Their pride is hurt and that is when they can be most dangerous. City are in outstanding shape. 19 goals scored and 0 conceded in 5 in all comps. Even by City standards, that form is outrageous. On paper, City should be heavy favourite here, but it’s difficult not to fear a similar hiding to the one United got if we’re not careful. With Liverpool’s display against United and our City’s demolition of Leipzig and Burnley in mind, I expect both managers to be extremely cautious in this game, and I see that leading to a low scoring draw between the two sides. City 1-1 Liverpool

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Tough game right off the int’l break. Will come down to midfield and City’s is much better so give me a really good win. Manchester City 3-1 Liverpool

Adam Marrett (@Adamadammarrett) - Man City Square

Really looking forward to this one. Massive game and the beginning of a massive April for us. I feel three points are vital for us here. No Foden is a massive loss for us, I feel he’d turned a corner with his form for the season, and looked like the Phil we all know he can be of late. Also the injury to Haaland could be a massive blow if he misses this one as well, he’s been phenomenal all season, and his 8 goals in 2 games before the international break emphasise that fact. As for the game, Liverpool while dropping off this season, I’m expecting them to lift as they always do against us. They have their usual threat in Salah available, and stopping him will go a long way to us winning the game. We should be to strong in midfield in my opinion, and I feel that will give us the advantage. I’m going 3-1 to City to start the massive month ahead. Manchester City 3-1 Liverpool

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

I’m terrified. Phil’s out for the next few weeks, Haaland isn’t 100% and Liverpool are completely unpredictable. I hate this. It’s an absolute must-win game with the season on the line and this City side have shown for years now that when the going gets tough, league wise, they will pull through. Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool in an absolute thriller. Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

The pride of Anfield travels to Manchester hoping to reinvigorate the end of their season. Etihad’s finest will look to continue their winning ways against Liverpool. Losing Haaland and Foden for the next couple matches is upsetting considering they are playing at their most consistent and confident. Joao Cancelo is the one individual who slipped up (figurative & literal) in the previous Premier League fixture and he is nowhere near Manchester. City need to win every Premier League match in order to complete their comeback against Arsenal. Winning the first match of the weekend is the surest of ways to show Arsenal the title is not theirs yet. No Haaland, no problem. Manchester City 2-0 Liverpool

There you have it. What are your predictions for the match? Let us know in the comments.