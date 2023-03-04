Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Clear Newcastle, 2-0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win a big one at home vs the Magpies. A really good win on the backs of some interesting changes. The team made the most of them and with the opener coming after just 15 minutes.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. Add a peaking Phil Foden and we are cooking with gas as the season gets in to the crucial stretch.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really sound match and this time kept the pressure on that led to a win and a clean sheet. It means a win was the correct result and one needed to keep pace at the top.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be the a much more difficult season than we all anticipated.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Manuel Akanji and Phil Foden who were very good.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are still in the thick of the title race/

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

