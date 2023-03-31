Manchester City v Liverpool: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a thrilling match vs Liverpool.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter a crucial stretch. Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp is here!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 1 April 2023, Kickoff at 12:30 BST, 7.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long.

Fourth official: Graham Scott.

VAR: John Brooks.

Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes.

TV Info: BT SPORT (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

City secured its spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup after an impressive 6-0 display against Burnley where Erling Haaland tallied his sixth hat-trick of the season across all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side last played in the league on 11 March, losing 1-0 to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

A huge match as the love is lost between the clubs and should prove a tough match as we have a test of wills here.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have just Phil Foden out.

Pool have Keita, Bajcetic, Thiago, Diaz and Tsimikas out or doubtful.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Liverpool