Manchester City v Newcastle United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a huge match with major title and UCL implications for all in Newcastle United.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter a crucial stretch.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 4 March 2023, Kickoff at 12:30 GMT, 7.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Graham Scott.

Assistants: Matthew Wilkes, Derek Eaton.

Fourth official: Josh Smith.

VAR: Peter Bankes.

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

TV Info: BT SPORT (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

Last two for both sides are pretty mixed, City off two wins and NUFC off a loss in the cup final vs United and a loss to Liverpool in the league.

It should make for a fun match as the atmosphere will be top notch.

Can Guardiola pick the right side and can the Magpies

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have just John Stones out. Laporte is doubtful

NUFC have Krafth and Targett out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle