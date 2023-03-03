Pep Talk: “We will try to compete against Vinnie and his team.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Vinnie Kompany as he prepares the team for a match vs them. He also spoke about NUFC, the tactics, recruitment and much more.

Let’s dive right in-

On Vinnie

“Personally, I am delighted for his success in Burnley,” “He will be back sooner or later. His destiny to be manager of City is already written in the stars. It’s going to happen. I don’t know when but it’s going to happen. “It will be quarter-finals of the FA Cup, an incredible chance to reach the semi-finals at Wembley. We will try to compete against Vinnie and his team.” While our boss has kept in touch with Kompany, he says he does not know if our former defender hopes to manage the Club one day. “No. It’s my feeling. Maybe I am wrong,”

On injuries

“They (have) trained, and they feel better – much better.”

On NUFC

“From what I’ve seen lately, even the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United, they are one of the toughest opponents we have until the end of the season,” “In terms of experience, threat, transitions, and set-pieces they are the best team in the league. “Many, many things. That’s why they’ve been there all season. “It happened last season and this season, they made a step forward. “It looks like they came to stay here.” “In terms of experience, threat, transitions, and set-pieces they are the best team in the league. “They have not been here for a long time so you always think they need time but they made exceptional recruitment; exactly what they need,” Guardiola said. “[They have] a manager with huge quality in many, many things. Maybe they will stay there.”

A great game ahead for us!