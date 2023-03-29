Sky Blue News: FA Cup Semi, SWP Backs MCWFC, City Monitor Viega, and More...

Manchester City men are back in training ahead of their weekend match against Liverpool. The women are prepping for a Sunday visit to Arsenal FC. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you ready for all the action.

Pep Guardiola is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his players are well taken care of. He has gone the extra mile to put in a word with fellow manager and friend Ronald Koeman regarding Nathan Ake. Having become an important player like several others at the Etihad Stadium, the manager is doing his best to protect his assets. The Netherlands manager has revealed that Pep Guardiola called him to send birthday wishes during the international break. But rather interestingly, the City boss also took the opportunity to admonish him to be careful with the use of defender Nathan Ake while with the national team. “I got a call from my friend Pep on my birthday this week,” Koeman said in an interview. “Pep wished me happy birthday, but very quickly he also asked me if I could be careful with Nathan Ake because he needs him - and I can understand why. “Nathan is the absolute example of a player who has developed himself to top level. He has done so well for himself and has become a really important player for both the Netherlands and Manchester City. I am proud of Nathan. He is so important and is such a great defender now.”

City were paired with Sheffield United 10 days ago, but only now have learned when the FA Cup semi-final will take place. Manchester United, who take on Brighton in the other semi-final, can only play on the Sunday that weekend as they are involved in the Europa League on the previous Thursday, making the delay all the more frustrating. City will take on Sheffield United three days after travelling to Bayern Munich in the Champions League for their quarter-final second-leg and four days before a crucial Premier League title showdown with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. The fixture confirmation completes City’s April schedule, which begins with them welcoming Liverpool to the Etihad and includes the two Bayern Munich ties and also the Arsenal clash.

Man City FA Cup semi-final vs Sheffield Utd given date and kick-off time #mcfc https://t.co/GVrLxgd53K — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) March 29, 2023

The Lionesses star returns to England tonight for the first time since leaving City as Bayern Munich face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Emirates with her side 1-0 up from the first leg. On her return, Stanway admits it will be a “weird”experience but is eager to show her fans and her England team mates how she has developed during her stay in Germany. “It’ll be a little bit weird but it will be nice. It’s nice to be here at Bayern and to showcase to the girls why I am here and the reasons I am here and how much I am improving” said Stanway. “A lot of the girls really loved coming over to Munich last week. They loved the stadium and loved the atmosphere and I think that just showcases how good football is becoming in Germany and the levels it is going reach.”

With just six games of the season left, it’s shaping up to be the most competitive and fiercely fought title race in WSL history with United, City, third placed Chelsea, who are a point behind the top two but with a game in hand, and fourth placed Arsenal all battling to becoming champions. City now face another huge match this Sunday when we travel to play Arsenal, who lie three points off the summit but with the Gunners having a crucial game in hand too. However, Wright-Phillips – who was a special guest on last Sunday’s Matchday Live show - insists City will travel to London armed with even greater belief and confidence thanks to the manner of that standout Chelsea performance. “The Chelsea win was of massive importance to the run of games coming up and showed a statement that we’re here for this title challenge and will see it all the way through,” the former City and England men’s legend declared as the focus switches to this weekend’s trip to the capital. “Most definitely, they should have huge confidence (from the win).

A recent report claimed that Man City would be willing to let Bernardo leave the club in the upcoming market if they received an offer in the region of £57.6m. However, according to Football Insider, Pep Guardiola’s side have no intention of allowing the midfielder to depart during the upcoming transfer window. The report claims that Man City are likely to ask Bernardo to stay for at least one more season, with his future potentially being revisited during the summer of 2024. Bernardo arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Monaco in July 2017, and he has made 290 appearances for the Citizens in all competitions, scoring 52 goals and contributing 56 assists. Man City’s desire to keep hold of the Portuguese is allegedly strengthened by the fact that Ilkay Gundogan could leave on a free transfer at the end of June.

Etihad chief Pep Guardiola has one eye on strengthening in midfield. That’s partly because City duo Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva face uncertain futures in the summer And Celta president Carlos Mourino accepts holding onto Veiga is virtually impossible - not least financially. He also revealed that at least four Premier League clubs are seriously interested. Mourino said: “We want to keep Gabri Veiga but it will be impossible due to his release clause. “We don’t want to sell, but they are going to buy him from us. And we can’t do anything there. “We know some of his offers and it is impossible to reach them.

Gabri Veiga 'lined up for huge Prem move' as Celta Vigo reveal asking price for wonderkid https://t.co/HAn8SnDUaM — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 28, 2023

And finally... Local authorities are looking into Erling’s cell phone use.

While footage emerged only this week, it is stated that the alleged incident occurred the day after Manchester City’s 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League last-16 second-leg; Wednesday 15 March. Now, The Mirror have confirmed that Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation into the incident, with a spokesperson for the force stating, “I can confirm GMP is aware of the image and is investigating.” The Mirror highlight the fact that Erling Haaland could fined £200 and receive six penalty points if he is to be punished for the alleged offence, while his driving license could also be revoked if obtained within the last two years. As quoted in the original report of the incident from The Sun, a spokesman for the AA said of the alleged incident, “It’s a straight red with no excuses. Holding your phone while driving is dangerous. For someone so effective at scoring, this is definitely an own goal.” Erling Haaland is currently undergoing a period of rehabilitation after sustaining a groin injury during the 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Burnley last weekend – a problem that forced him to withdraw from international duties with Norway.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they are investigating Erling Haaland for appearing to use his phone while driving. Haaland was allegedly pictured using his phone while driving on Wednesday 15th March yet footage only emerged this week via The Sun.



[via @MirrorFootball] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) March 28, 2023

There you have it. Stay with Bitter and Blue as we continue coverage of Manchester City Football Club’s dual title pushes. Come back tomorrow for more from Sky Blue News.