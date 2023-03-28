Pep Guardiola Desperate for Manchester City Players’ Wellbeing

Pep Guardiola will need his players more than ever in the next few weeks if he is to achieve his goals for the season. Starting from the clash with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium immediately after the international break, City are heading into a crucial time in the campaign that could define the whole season.

This is that time in the season when injuries to key players can be catastrophic. A manager’s biggest wish is for his players to stay healthy and be ready for selection when needed. At a time when just one defeat in a crucial game can mean loss of the league title, FA Cup or the Champions League, every manager wants his best players fit and healthy.

Pep Guardiola is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his players are well taken care of. He has gone the extra mile to put in a word with fellow manager and friend Ronald Koeman regarding Nathan Ake. Having become an important player like several others at the Etihad Stadium, the manager is doing his best to protect his assets.

The Netherlands manager has revealed that Pep Guardiola called him to send birthday wishes during the international break. But rather interestingly, the City boss also took the opportunity to admonish him to be careful with the use of defender Nathan Ake while with the national team.

“I got a call from my friend Pep on my birthday this week,” Koeman said in an interview.

“Pep wished me happy birthday, but very quickly he also asked me if I could be careful with Nathan Ake because he needs him - and I can understand why.

“Nathan is the absolute example of a player who has developed himself to top level. He has done so well for himself and has become a really important player for both the Netherlands and Manchester City. I am proud of Nathan. He is so important and is such a great defender now.”

Ake has grown in leaps and bounds since struggling for game time in his first season at City. The Netherland international is now an important member of Guardiola’s squad and now features regularly in key fixtures. The City’s boss could not pass up the opportunity to put in a word expressing his concern about the player’s welfare.

That shows just how much the Catalan manager is desperate for his players’ wellbeing heading into the final stretch of the season. With Phil Foden already sidelined while Erling Haaland is in a battle against time to recover from a groin problem, Guardiola could be forgiven for taking matters into his own hands.