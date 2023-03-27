Sky Blue News: MCWFC Defeat Chelsea, Phil Surgery, International Roundup, and More...

What a win for Manchester City women over Chelsea FC. The ladies are now second in the FA WSL table. The men are returning to Manchester to begin prepping for a weekend visit from Liverpool. Sky Blue News is here to get you ready for the week ahead.

Manchester City moved up to second in the Barclays Women’s Super League table with a hard-fought 2-0 win over reigning champions Chelsea. A spectacular strike from Fillipa Angeldahl set the tone for a convincing first half display, with the Swede lobbing Ann-Katrin Berger from just inside the area. Lauren Hemp doubled the advantage soon after with a stinging drive into the top corner to send the majority of the 5,000-strong Academy Stadium crowd into raptures. And while City were unable to add to the advantage in an evenly contested second 45, victory extended our unbeaten WSL run to 14 matches as our title bid gathers momentum.

Although the blues were excellent in the first half, City didn’t have everything their own way and it was the visitors who had the better of the opening exchanges. Ellie Roebuck, back in WSL action after missing the match at Brighton two weeks ago, was called into action to prevent Sam Kerr from beating her at the near post, and later prevented Sophie Ingle’s deflected effort from finding the back of the goal. They would be the best chances Chelsea had as City took a grip on the game and forced the visitors back into their own half. The blues were finding space inside the Chelsea area but couldn’t take advantage, and it would take something special to break the deadlock. And Angeldahl duly obliged. Chelsea were hesitant in defence and a ball out from the back was cut out by the Swede. Chloe Kelly, who tormented the Chelsea left side throughout the first half, charged forward before finding Angeldahl in space on the edge of the penalty area. Taking a touch, the Swede floated a magnificent strike beyond the keeper and into the top corner to give City the lead. City were swarming all over the champions and when Hemp made it 2-0 on 29 minutes, the fans were wondering just how many City could get. Kelly’s cross into the box wasn’t dealt with and Coombs had time to knock the ball down and find Hemp completely unmarked. The England winger wasted no time and arrowed a first-time strike into the corner of the goal to leave Chelsea shell-shocked.

The Premier League and Manchester City’s title chase resumes next weekned with a crunch home game against Liverpool. City currently sit 8 points behind Arsenal, having played a game less. The Liverpool game you feel will be a massive one in what comes next for the remaining of the season. A win and it sets up the remainder 10 games of the league season, and maintains the opportunity to remain in touching distance of Arsenal with a looming clash against the league leaders at the Etihad coming up at the end of April. A loss or a draw against Liverpool, whilst not a death blow to City’s title pursuit, you do feel the mountain becomes almost insurmountable. Arsenal do have some tough fixtures coming up, but for me a win over Liverpool is a must. We know Liverpool will be up for the game at the Etihad, they always are against City. With their top 4 chances slipping away with every inconsistent performance of theirs, you do feel they’ll be up for the clash as per usual. I’m expecting a exciting game, on a par with the usual City/Liverpool clashes of seasons past.

Foden was a substitute in England’s win at Italy on Thursday, before being taken off shortly after following Luke Shaw’s red card. He would have hoped to have featured in the home fixture with Ukraine on Sunday, but City have confirmed that the winger has withdrawn from international duty. England confirmed Foden had surgery on Sunday to remove his appendix, while City said in a statement, that Foden will now return to Manchester for recovery. He is definitely out of the Liverpool clash next weekend, and the club have not given a timeframe on how long he will be out for. “Manchester City can confirm Phil Foden has left the England squad after undergoing surgery in London for acute appendicitis,” the statement read. “Phil will now return to Manchester to begin rehabilitation. He will not be fit for this weekend’s Premier League game at home to Liverpool and it is unclear at this stage how long he will be unavailable for.

While Adedire Mebude is yet to register a single senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad, his performances in the Premier League 2, UEFA Youth League, and EFL Trophy so far this season have earned him a promotion in Scotland’s international youth set-up. Mebude was selected for Scotland’s under-21s this week for their round of international fixtures, making his debut for the age group on Thursday night against Sweden’s under-21s in a friendly match at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain. Just nine minutes into that debut, and Mebude marked the occasion with a sublime solo goal, receiving the ball from Manchester City’s on-loan midfielder Lewis Fiorini, before weaving between defenders and smashing a low, driven effort past goalkeeper Noel Tornqvist. Speaking on the subject of some of his attacking heroes – all of whom have had stellar careers at Manchester City – Adedire Mebude revealed conversations with one such name during their time together at the City Football Academy training centre. “I really liked Raheem Sterling. He was my man. I wanted to learn from him, Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez,” explained Mebude. “I’ve trained with the first team a few times. They are out of this world. It’s surreal training with them and it’s great to be involved.

John Stones and Kyle Walker played the full 90 minutes as England claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley. Goals from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka mean Gareth Southgate’s side have two wins from two at the start of qualifying for Euro 2024 following the 2-1 defeat of Italy on Thursday. Jack Grealish was a late substitute at Wembley while Kalvin Phillips stayed on the bench after playing an integral role in Naples. Phil Foden was unavailable after having surgery for acute appendicitis. Ukraine gave as good as they got in the opening half hour with Stones and Walker part of the defence on hand to deny Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, Marseille man Ruslan Malinovsky and Club Brugge forward Roman Yaremchuk.

And finally... It’s awesome to meet an absolute sporting legend. We’re sure Usain Bolt was thrilled.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hemp was in sensational form as City swept aside Chelsea at the Etihad Campus, scoring an eye-catching strike to seal the win. And after the game, she posed for a photo with Bolt as they both held up her No.11 match shirt that she’d signed ‘to Usain, best wishes’. WHAT THEY SAID: Hemp posted the photo on his official Twitter account, with the caption: “When fast met faster. You decide which one,” along with a series of emojis. Man City defender Esme Morgan told GOAL of Hemp’s excitement after meeting Bolt: “I’ve heard Usain Bolt just asked for her shirt so she must have impressed! I don’t know when he did but she just came to me. She was like, ‘Es guess who’s just asked for my shirt?’ “I was racking my head through the Chelsea team thinking, ‘Who’s she had a battle with today? They might have wanted it after.’ I was too tired to think of anyone and she was just like, ‘Usain Bolt!’ I couldn’t believe it. It must be the pace.” Asked who is faster between Hemp and Bolt, Morgan replied: “Lauren.”

There you have it.