Manchester City Knocked Out Of FA Cup

Manchester City Women were knocked out of the FA Cup after Aston Villa scored an extra-time winner to claim a semi-final place. Rachel Daly pounced in the 97th minute to claim the win for the home side after Deyna Castellanos had equalised following Rachel Corsie’s opener. The blues lost 4-3 to a Daly-inspired Villa on the opening day of the season and failed to beat the Clarets when the two teams met in January.

Despite dominating the match, City had just three shots on target as Villa inflicted more extra-time misery on the blues. City had been knocked out of the League Cup at the semi-final stage by Arsenal at the beginning of February and once again fell short in a cup match, meaning City’s only chance of silverware is to snatch the league away from Chelsea and United.

Corsie’s bullet header from a Villa corner in the 21st minute put the home side ahead, but Castellanos levelled with a looping header from a Lauren Hemp cross. That should have been the catalyst for City to bombard the Villa goal, but there was no way through the stubborn Villa defence.

Corsie almost score a last-minute winner for the home side, but thankfully for the blues, her header glanced wide of the post as the two teams headed for extra time.

The winner came in the 97th minute as Ellie Roebuck could only parry a headed attempt into the path of Daly, and the England star was never going to miss from a couple of yards out.

Hayley Raso went close to an equaliser late on but fired wide and Villa held on to reach the last four at the expense of the three-time winners.

Final Score: Aston Villa Women 2-1 Manchester City Women