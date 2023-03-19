Manchester City Win FA Cup Match, 6-0 v Burnley: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City have really poured it on again as they come away with a great 6-0 win vs Vincent Kompany’s Burnley. An Erling Haaland hat trick and a Julian Alvarez double sealed this one as we go on in the FA Cup.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“We are in a good moment,”

“Everyone played well and defended set pieces well. Now we stop for the international team and then we come back.”

“I think Arsenal are going to drop very few points so we have win almost all the games in the Premier League.

“We will play a semi-final at Wembley again and we know the Champions League opponents, it’s a great pleasure to play against Bayern Munich.

“To be alive in three competitions, the important ones, is so good.”

“We know the Premier League we have to win, win, win and the Champions League is what it is. The way we played against Leipzig and today, we were there.”

“I don’t know the number,” he said. “This guy will have a problem in the future because every game, people expect him to score three goals.

“He is so positive in his life and optimistic and when that happens, always good things are going to happen.

“He never complains and as much as he plays well, the goals are there.”

“Look at Julian again,” he added. “What a partnership, when they play together they score goals.

“The target numbers [of Haaland] I don’t know, but when we play with rhythm we score goals.

“He played one hour and he is so effective and incredible in his joy of life and he is always optimistic.”