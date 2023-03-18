Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Ride High in 6-0 Win

Manchester City 6, Erling Haaland (22’ PEN, 24’, 45’+2’, 53’, 57’) Ilkay Gündogan (49’) Kevin De Bruyne (90’+2’)

Burnley 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win a hugely important match as the team was just in excellent form. City and with Pep at the helm had nearly a perfect game. One that saw Haaland, the Terminator score an incredible three goals. He now has eight goals over just the last two matches.

What can you say about Erling? He scored from all kinds of ways, was quite active and engaged in possession and was just really good today again.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. The second half was more of the same as they really turned on the heat.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time kept the pressure on that led to a win and a clean sheet. It means a win was the correct result and one needed to advance.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed boost as the club feels ‘back’ to its good form and the team of old.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden who were very good.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are still in the in the race in FA Cup.

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

