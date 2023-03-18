Manchester City v Burnley: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction

The FA Cup is back!

This time City face a tricky opponent in Burnley led by a familiar face.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 18 March 2023, Kickoff at 17:45 GMT (UK), 1.45 pm (EST)

Referee: John Brooks

Assistant referees: Darren Cann & Matthew Wilkes

Fourth official: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Andrew Madley

AVAR: Constantine Hatzidakis

TV Info: BBC ONE (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada)

LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)

Preview

The cup has been good as last time it was Phil Foden scored a brace and De Bruyne netted a screamer as City defeated Bristol City 0-3 to advance into the FA Cup quarter-final.

The Clarets struck a stoppage time winner against Fleetwood Town to make it to this stage of the competition.

It should be a great match as both look to win and advance on to the next round.

Team News

For Man City no serious injuries are here.

Burnley will see Churlinov, Brownhill and Harwood-Bellis.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Burnley