CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Burnley FC

By CITYZENDuck
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Manchester City are set to host Burnley FC in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup. Will Pep Guardiola give some of the regulars a rest or will he be looking to slam the door on the Clarets’ hopes of advancing? Here’s my guess at what the boss will do. We start with a change in goal as Ederson gets a rest in favor of Stefan Ortega.

Manchester City v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Pep has surely shown us his favored defensive setup. With all the centre halves healthy, the Catalan has clearly preferred Manuel Akanji and Rúben Dias in the middle of the defence. I expect John Stones and Nathan Aké to remain at the fullback spots as well.

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

This may be a rare opportunity to give Kalvin Phillips a good look at CDM. Rodri has been an absolute iron man in the middle of the park for City this term, and some rest may be in order. We'll put KDB and the Captain in behind the forwards.

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez has also been a rock for City to lean on this season, but the recent form of Phil Foden will see him get the nod on the right side today. Jack Grealish has been Pep’s most consistent attacking player since returning from World Cup duty, and Erling Haaland will be keen to show out in front of Burnley manager, and City legend, Vincent Kompany.

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Goal

Stefan Ortega

Defenders

John Stones

Rúben Dias

Manuel Akanji

Nathan Aké

Midfielders

Kalvin Phillips

İlkay Gündoğan

Kevin De Bruyne

Forwards

Phil Foden

Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish

There you have it. What does your starting lineup look like? Let’s hear it in the comments.

