CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Burnley FC

Manchester City are set to host Burnley FC in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup. Will Pep Guardiola give some of the regulars a rest or will he be looking to slam the door on the Clarets’ hopes of advancing? Here’s my guess at what the boss will do. We start with a change in goal as Ederson gets a rest in favor of Stefan Ortega.

Pep has surely shown us his favored defensive setup. With all the centre halves healthy, the Catalan has clearly preferred Manuel Akanji and Rúben Dias in the middle of the defence. I expect John Stones and Nathan Aké to remain at the fullback spots as well.

This may be a rare opportunity to give Kalvin Phillips a good look at CDM. Rodri has been an absolute iron man in the middle of the park for City this term, and some rest may be in order. We'll put KDB and the Captain in behind the forwards.

Riyad Mahrez has also been a rock for City to lean on this season, but the recent form of Phil Foden will see him get the nod on the right side today. Jack Grealish has been Pep’s most consistent attacking player since returning from World Cup duty, and Erling Haaland will be keen to show out in front of Burnley manager, and City legend, Vincent Kompany.

Goal Stefan Ortega Defenders John Stones Rúben Dias Manuel Akanji Nathan Aké Midfielders Kalvin Phillips İlkay Gündoğan Kevin De Bruyne Forwards Phil Foden Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There you have it. What does your starting lineup look like? Let’s hear it in the comments.