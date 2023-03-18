Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Burnley FC

Manchester City host Burnley FC in the FA Cup Quarterfinal. The match marks the return of legendary City captain Vincent Kompany to the Etihad. Vinny has the Clarets on top of the English Championship table and they look likely to win promotion to the Premier League next season. Our City Collective have their thoughts on how the match will unfold, and we start with the newest member of the group. Cityzens, welcome Adam Marrett of Man City Square.

Adam Marrett (@AdamAdammarrett) - Man City Square

I’m expecting a open game and Burnley to have a real crack at us at home. I think we’ll rotate the squad a bit and see Alvarez start up top, I’m not expecting Haaland to start but would like to see those two start together. As for the game I see Burnley coming in fired up, as they’ve been outstanding in the Championship all season, and Vinny Kompany has them playing a great brand of football as they’ve almost already secured promotion back to the Premier League. For us I’d like to see a continuation of our recent form, as I feel Pep’s tactics have been adjusted to by the players, and we’re starting to see that play out on the pitch especially with the 7 nil hammering of Leipzig fresh in the mind. I’ll go 4-2 Manchester City in a entertaining affair. Manchester City 4-2 Burnley FC

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

This is a tough one to call. Yes, there’s a division between the two sides and the gulf in quality would seem to be vast, but things don’t always work out that way. Vincent Kompany will be looking to prove a point on his first return to the Etihad as an opposing coach. Burnley have the best defensive record in the Championship. While the opposition is of course less dangerous than the type of attacking power they are set to face on Saturday, it’s still a good marker to have set. With an ocean between them and Sheffield United in second, The Clarets score goals for fun and will be more than capable of putting in good performances at the front and the back at the weekend, and causing another famous FA Cupset. The cup is all about narrative and this fixture is full of it. City will of course be hugely confident on the back of the absolute annihilation of RB Leipzig in midweek, and assuming Haaland starts, the Burnley backline will rightly be afraid, but if they can go into half time having not conceded, they will feel very confident about their chances of stealing something, against a City side clearly focused almost entirely on winning the Champions League this season. I think City will get it done in the end, but it won’t be easy. A late winner from the likes of Haaland or Alvarez should get them over the line, after being frustrated by an organised and resolute Burnley rearguard throughout the 90 minutes. Manchester City 1-0 Burnley FC

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

It’s been quite a run for Burnley so far this season, it’s been almost 20 games unbeaten and Kompany looks like one of the most promising managers in football and there’s storylines galore in this matchup. I think Burnley will take a swing at us and might make it interesting at moment. But City’s squad will just be too much and will fight through. A 4-1 win, but it’ll be tense at times Manchester City 4-0 Burnley FC

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

City face Burnley in the FA Cup quarters, but the subplot is what makes this one so special. Our Vinny is coming for a visit. I expect the atmosphere at the Etihad to be electric. The supporters will want City to go through of course, but they will also want Kompany to know how much he is missed. It’s been 4 years since Vinny the Wall last pulled on the City shirt. Many of his former teammates are still at the club and they will be keen to show off for their mate. I expect to see a display from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and İlkay Gündoğan. In the end, I think Burnley’s FA Cup run comes to an end. City’s quality and the home fans will see them through to the semis. Manchester City 5-1 Burnley FC

There you have it. How do you think the match will go? Let us know in the comments.