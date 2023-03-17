BREAKING: City Drawn Against Bayern Munich in UCL Quarters

Manchester City qualified for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal round by dispatching upstart Bundesliga side RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate. Now the Sky Blues have learned their opponents for the two-legged round of 8, and it is none other than the giants of top-flight Deutsche football, FC Bayern Munich.

The first leg will be played at the Etihad (date and time TBD) with the Mancunians traveling to Bavaria for the second leg. This is truly a match between two of Europe's biggest clubs. City have won four out of the last 5 Premier League titles and appeared in the 2021 Champions League final. Bayern have won 10 Bundesliga titles on the bounce, and have been crowned Champions of Europe 6 times. Some of that Bayern success came under the guidance of current Man City boss Pep Guardiola (3 league titles).

If City are able to go through to the semis, they will face either the club that beat them in the final in 2021, Chelsea FC, or the side that bounced them at the Semis last year, 14-time European Champion Real Madrid. That matchup has intrigues all it’s own, but we’ll just sit back and watch what happens.

The road to Manchester City’s first-ever Champions League title will certainly not be easy. But who isn’t ready for an epic quarterfinal showdown with FC Bayern München?