BREAKING: Julián Álvarez signs extension for City

According to reports, Argentina international Julián Álvarez has agreed an extension with Manchester City. The new deal will keep the World Cup champion at the Etihad through the 2028 season. The new deal also includes a significant increase in the 23-year-old’s wages to £100,000 per week.

La Araña has seen limited time on the pitch thus far in his City career, but his impact on the team when he does get a chance has been noticeable. He has appeared in 30 matches for Pep Guardiola’s side since joining the squad last summer, mostly as a second-half substitute. In those matches, he has managed to score 9 goals.

Álvarez has a bright future indeed, and in the short term that future has been pledged to Man City. Here’s to a long and fruitful career.