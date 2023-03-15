Erling Haaland: “It was fantastic!

Erling Haaland has done it again and shocked us all! Eight shots, five goals and just an incredible display in the Champions League from him and all City players.

The star Norwegian had an awesome game as the team played really well. Let’s get caught up with his thoughts.

“It was fantastic!

“7-0 at home, to score five goals, I’m really proud and happy,” he said.

“Every game in the Champions League now will be difficult. So we have to perform at our best every single game.

“I don’t have to say too much because we won 7-0 and I scored five goals! I don’t have to say too much.

“I’m really proud and really happy, yeah.”

“I’m a bit blurry in my head so I don’t remember them all, I was just shooting! I was so tired as well after the celebrations.

“I think after scoring five goals, I have to say scoring goals [his biggest strength]. A lot of goals today I did not think, I was just doing it.

“Same with every goal, I didn’t think. A lot of it is being quick in the mind and putting it where the keeper is not. A lot of it is in the head I think.

“I told him [Pep Guardiola] when I went off, I’d love to score a double hat-trick - but what can I do!”

“I think we can use this [direct passes] more of course. When we do this then people drop back more then more space for the smaller guys to play in between.

“From last year to now we can play a bit different with a striker in behind. That’s what I’m trying to bring.”

