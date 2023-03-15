Sky Blue News: HAALAND!, KDB Masterful, Quarterfinal Draw, and More...

Manchester City had a huge night against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League led by a 5-goal outburst from Erling Braut Haaland. The lads must quickly turn their attention to the upcoming FA Cup match with Burnley at the weekend, but Sky Blue News has all the latest from last night’s romp.

From the opening kick, it was apparent that City were prepared to play. Less than three minutes into the match, Gundogan had a perfect chance to take the lead. De Bruyne found a few yards of space on the right wing and lofted a cross into the six-yard area, but the ball bounced just before reaching the German midfielder and caused the shot to sky over the bar. Haaland’s first real opportunity to get on the scoresheet came in the 11th minute. Ake lobbed a ball over the RB Leipzig defence, which perfectly hit Haaland in stride, but Leipzig keeper Janis Blaswich came off his line and made a kick save to keep the game scoreless. But not long after, City were awarded a penalty due to an apparent handball in the 19th minute. In real-time, it wasn’t clear why a VAR check was being conducted. However, replays showed the ball grazing against the outstretched arm of a Leipzig defender. After the penalty was awarded, Haaland was the clear choice to take the shot. The Norwegian placed the ball down and beat Blaswich, who correctly guessed where the ball was going, with a powerful effort into the side-netting.

There were some who gave the German side a chance following the 1-1 first-leg draw in Germany, but, as soon as Haaland grabbed two goals in as many minutes, the result never seemed to be in doubt. City haven’t been at their scintillating best this season, with some surprise results coming as a result of the blues not taking their chances. But there was no such problem on Tuesday evening. From the moment Haaland’s 22nd minute penalty hit the back of the net, the blues moved into rampant mode. Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, City’s FA Cup opponents on Saturday evening, must have looked on in awe and fear as the blues ripped the Germans open with considerable ease. In fairness, the penalty awarded for handball was harsh on the visitors, Rodri’s header seemingly ball-to-hand than a deliberate attempt by the defender to block the ball illegally. VAR intervened and awarded City a spot-kick, which Haaland duly dispatched. It was then open-season for the Nordic meat shield, heading his second moments later after de Bruyne’s thunderbolt strike smacked against the woodwork, with Haaland quickest to the rebound.

Haaland Hits Five As Manchester City Crush Leipzig https://t.co/GcRBs0mKjD pic.twitter.com/U4GNlKPkLR — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) March 15, 2023

Haaland became the third player to score five goals in a single Champions League game after Luiz Adriano in October 2014 (Shakhtar Donetsk v BATE Borisov) and Lionel Messi in March 2012 (Barcelona v Bayer Leverkusen). He has also now scored 33 goals in 25 games in the Champions League, reaching the 30-goal milestone in fewer matches than any other player in the competition’s history – and becoming the youngest player to reach 30 goals in Champions League history at 22 years and 236 days. Haaland now has a remarkable 39 goals from 36 games - breaking Tommy Johnson’s club record of 38 goals in a single season set in 1928/29.

Kevin De Bruyne was told to go back to basics by Pep Guardiola on the eve of Manchester City’s rout of RB Leipzig, after the Belgian responded to his slight dip in form by saying he was an ‘old man’ in this game. He looked the youngest on the pitch against Leipzig, whipping in crosses from the start and playing with a definite point to prove. He already looked in the mood by the time he unleashed a fierce drive that smashed the bar and provided Erling Haaland with his second in as many minutes. Fans had given their backing to De Bruyne before the game and during it after his recent headlines. The Etihad was bouncing after Haaland’s quickfire double to put City in control but it was De Bruyne’s name ringing around the stadium rather than the goalscorer following his role in the goal. City needed a man for the big occasion - in De Bruyne and Haaland they had two. He spent the rest of the game dictating play, sending teammates through on goal, and throwing himself infront of anything he could. In the last minute, he curled a stunner into the top corner to make it seven. As it transpires, ‘back to basics’ for De Bruyne means being the best player on the pitch in a big game again.

Kevin De Bruyne gives new meaning to 'back to basics' in Man City masterclass vs Leipzig #mcfc https://t.co/chDooJHwSz — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) March 15, 2023

A sensational hat-trick from the Norwegian international put the tie beyond any doubt before the half-time whistle, with Erling Haaland breaking two Champions League records in the process. VAR handed City the golden opportunity to break the deadlock on 22 minutes, after Benjamin Henrichs was adjudged to have handled the ball during a corner for the hosts and was subsequently booked for his troubles. From the spot, up stepped the cool, calm, and collected Erling Haaland, dispatching comfortably into the bottom right corner to give Manchester City the decisive lead on the night and in the tie. That strike meant Erling Haaland became the fastest player in the competition’s history to reach 30 goals, doing so in just 25 appearances in his very young career so far. He wasn’t finished there, and jut 19 in-game seconds later, Haaland doubled Manchester City’s lead, heading home from close range after a long-range effort from Kevin De Bruyne crashed down off the crossbar and into the path of the awaiting 22 year-old. The game then fell into somewhat of a lull, but Manchester City continued to search for another strike, and in second minute of additional time, it was that man again who found the net for the third time in 46 minutes. A brilliant corner from Jack Grealish met the awaiting head of an unmarked Ruben Dias, who struck the post and fell into the path of Erling Haaland again to bundle home.

City are once again the bookies’ favourite to go all the way in this season’s competition, but there’s a couple of teams they’d like to avoid until the final. While their domestic form has been patchy, Real Madrid are a different beast under the bright lights and City will not want a repeat of last season’s semi-final tie. Los Blancos have all but advanced into the quarters after beating Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield. Chelsea’s familiarity of City will make Guardiola uneasy should they be paired together, while Bayern Munich may well be the most complete team in the tournament. Despite Napoli’s brilliance this season, the Citizens will fancy their chances against all the Italian sides left in the competition. A quarter-final tie between Napoli and City would be epic.

Who could be the next hurdle for Man City to face on their journey for UCL glory? — 90min (@90min_Football) March 14, 2023

And finally... Possible Bellingham backup plan emerges from Camp Nou.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been put on red alert after it was revealed that Barcelona encountered a problem with Gavi’s contract. The 18-year-old signed a new deal at the start of the season, but it is reportedly invalid after it was registered incorrectly with La Liga. A Catalan court has now ruled against the club, meaning Gavi could end up leaving the Camp Nou for free this summer. The Mirror report: “In September, he committed his future to Barcelona by agreeing a lucrative new deal – including a whopping €1billion (£866m) release clause. ‘He’s got every defender on the ropes’ – Ferdinand full of praise for five-goal Haaland’He’s got every defender on the ropes’ – Ferdinand full of praise for five-goal Haaland “The Catalan club did not lodge the player’s new contract within the specified time period and missed the ‘grace period’ of one day. The club can appeal this decision, but for now the situation is at a deadlock. “The legal ruling – which Barca contest and insist is not a final decision – means that the huge release clause in Gavi’s new contract is not currently valid - and that could enable one of the 18-year-old’s numerous admirers to pinch him for nothing in the summer.

