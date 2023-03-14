Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Rough Up RB Leipzig, 7-0

Manchester City 7, Erling Haaland (22’ PEN, 24’, 45’+2’, 53’, 57’) Ilkay Gündogan (49’) Kevin De Bruyne (90’+2’)

RB Leipzig 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win a hugely important match as the team was just in excellent form. City and with Pep at the helm had nearly a perfect game. One that saw Haaland, the Terminator score an incredible five goals. Becoming the second man to ever score five goals in one UCL KO match.

What can you say about Erling? He scored from all kinds of ways, was quite active and engaged in possession and was just really good today.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. The second half was more of the same as they really turned on the heat.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time kept the pressure on that led to a win and a clean sheet. It means a win was the correct result and one needed to advance.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed boost for morale, brownie points and just overall confidence.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Nathan Ake and Ilkay Gundogan who were very good.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are still in the thick of this UCL campaign.

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

