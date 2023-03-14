CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v RB Leipzig

Pep Guardiola put out a side that was pretty near what I thought he would against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend. The Manchester City manager has an even more crucial match ahead of him this time around. Rb Leipzig are a real threat to City’s European dreams in 2023, so who will put in the lineup to see us through? We’ll start in goal. With two clean sheets on the bounce, Ederson gets the start once again.

This is a high-stakes match that will require some resolve and experience to navigate. With that in mind, we’ll put Kyle Walker and Nathan Aké at the fullbacks. Walker has speed and savvy, while Aké has been the rock in City’s back line. Rúben Dias and John Stones will renew their centre-back partnership for this match.

Midfield will be crucial in this one. We thought Pep would put Rodri, İlkay Gündoğan, and Kein De Bruyne on the pitch together to start at Palace, but he left KDB on the bench in favor of Bernardo Silva. we’ll go with our thought for the last time once again.

Finally, the forwards. Phil Foden has been excellent since he has been restored to the starting lineup. He has flourished given more time on the right. With that said, Riyad Mahrez carried this team through some rough patches this winter and deserves a start. Jack Grealish continues to be among City’s best, and these are the moments for which Erling Haaland was brought to Manchester.

Goal Ederson Defenders Kyle Walker Rúben Dias John Stones Nathan Aké Midfielders Rodri İlkay Gündoğan Kevin De Bruyne Forwards Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There is your starting lineup. Who do you want to see walking out of the tunnel at the Etihad? Let us here it in the comments.