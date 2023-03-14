 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v RB Leipzig

Who gets the start in the biggest match of the season until the next one?

By CITYZENDuck
RB Leipzig v Manchester City: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola put out a side that was pretty near what I thought he would against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend. The Manchester City manager has an even more crucial match ahead of him this time around. Rb Leipzig are a real threat to City’s European dreams in 2023, so who will put in the lineup to see us through? We’ll start in goal. With two clean sheets on the bounce, Ederson gets the start once again.

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

This is a high-stakes match that will require some resolve and experience to navigate. With that in mind, we’ll put Kyle Walker and Nathan Aké at the fullbacks. Walker has speed and savvy, while Aké has been the rock in City’s back line. Rúben Dias and John Stones will renew their centre-back partnership for this match.

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Midfield will be crucial in this one. We thought Pep would put Rodri, İlkay Gündoğan, and Kein De Bruyne on the pitch together to start at Palace, but he left KDB on the bench in favor of Bernardo Silva. we’ll go with our thought for the last time once again.

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Finally, the forwards. Phil Foden has been excellent since he has been restored to the starting lineup. He has flourished given more time on the right. With that said, Riyad Mahrez carried this team through some rough patches this winter and deserves a start. Jack Grealish continues to be among City’s best, and these are the moments for which Erling Haaland was brought to Manchester.

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Kyle Walker

Rúben Dias

John Stones

Nathan Aké

Midfielders

Rodri

İlkay Gündoğan

Kevin De Bruyne

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez

Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish

There is your starting lineup. Who do you want to see walking out of the tunnel at the Etihad? Let us here it in the comments.

