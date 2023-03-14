Gut Feelings: Manchester City v RB Leipzig

Manchester City are looking to advance to the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals with a home victory over Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The away leg ended in a 1-1 draw so City have it all left to do. The City Collective have their thoughts on how it will all play out at the Etihad.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

After a hard-fought win at Palace, City face a difficult Champions League tie against Leipzig. A 1-1 draw wasn’t a bad result, although judging by the reaction in Twitter, it was the apocalypse! Last time at home, we hit six past them. I don’t expect that this time around but think the blues will be comfortable Winners. Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

I think City will get the job done here but it will be tight. Since these two met in the first leg, Pep’s boys have won four in a row and conceded just one goal. Leipzig are a strong team, full of exciting talent, enjoying an excellent 2023 themselves so far, but I just feel this will be too big an ask to come away from home and upset one of the tournament favourites. I’m expecting another back-and-forth game, lots of chances, lots of excitement, and a narrow home win. Manchester City 2-1 RB Leipzig

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Tough, tough match. City’s midfield needs to show up and I think if they do, they run away with this one. Expect high flying and typical Red Bull football, still a lean City win for me. Manchester City 2-1 RB Leipzig

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

Honestly? I’m a little terrified. The team has been so inconsistent this year that there’s almost no way to predict what happens next. A win makes this the second longest winning streak of the season, which almost makes me feel less likely that’s it’s going to happen. But playing at the Etihad gives me more confidence. Pep won’t care as much about control, and hopefully Phil is healthy enough to start over Mahrez. Manchester City 2-1 RB Leipzig

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Manchester City welcomes RB Leipzig to the Etihad to find out who moves on to the quarterfinals of the Champion’s League. Can Dias move on from Gvardiol using his shoulders as a launching pad? Does Pep trust his system or makes the dreaded galaxy brained decision that hampers the players from reaching their full potential? Was the 10 minutes Kevin played against Crystal Palace enough to get him sorted. These are a few questions I feel comfortable asking out loud. Pep believes the team is playing at a high level and it’s only a matter of time before the goals come. No better time than a match that losing is not an option. Despite my ominous foreshadowing I do believe Manchester City handles business.

Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

It’s a massive match. A City victory will see them through to the Quarterfinals, a loss sends them crashing out. A draw means I’ll have to do more research into UEFA knock-out rounds tie-breaker rules. I feel the Etihad will give the lads the boost needed to get by their German visitors. Perhaps a real Erling Haaland cracker to seal it. Manchester City 2-0 RB Leipzig

