Manchester City v RB Leipzig Leg 2: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the second leg takes center stage.
Manchester City are facing a great team in RB Leipzig who they drew 1-1 in Germany.
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
Time and Date: Tuesday 14 March 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 GMT, 4.00 PM EST (USA)
Head Referee: Slavko Vincic
How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)
Preview
City are fresh off a nice win vs Crystal Palace in London, meanwhile RBL come off a 3-0 thrashing over Gladbach.
This has all the makings of a fun match as the teams will be high octane and flying here. Expect the midfield to dictate the match and City’s should be up for that challenge.
It should be a tense and high actioned affair. The styles both clubs play could make for a really fun match.
Team News
City’s injuries are none for this match.
For RBL, Injured and suspended players Péter Gulácsi, Schlager, Chris Nkunku and Abdou Diallo are out.
Prediction
Manchester City 2-1 RB Leipzig (3-2 agg.)
