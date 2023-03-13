Manchester City v RB Leipzig Leg 2: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the second leg takes center stage.

Manchester City are facing a great team in RB Leipzig who they drew 1-1 in Germany.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Tuesday 14 March 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 GMT, 4.00 PM EST (USA)

Head Referee: Slavko Vincic

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

City are fresh off a nice win vs Crystal Palace in London, meanwhile RBL come off a 3-0 thrashing over Gladbach.

This has all the makings of a fun match as the teams will be high octane and flying here. Expect the midfield to dictate the match and City’s should be up for that challenge.

It should be a tense and high actioned affair. The styles both clubs play could make for a really fun match.

It should be a tense match.

Team News

City’s injuries are none for this match.

For RBL, Injured and suspended players Péter Gulácsi, Schlager, Chris Nkunku and Abdou Diallo are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 RB Leipzig (3-2 agg.)