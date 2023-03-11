Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Down South, Beat Crystal Palace, 1-0

Manchester City 1, Erling Haaland PEN (78’)

Crystal Palace 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win a big one away vs the Palace lads. A really good win on the backs of some interesting changes. The team made the most of them and thanks to a masterful penalty taken by Haaland was awesome.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. The second half was more lackluster but did lead to the win.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really sound match and this time kept the pressure on that led to a win and a clean sheet. It means a win was the correct result and one needed to keep pace at the top.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much more difficult season than we all anticipated.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Nathan Ake and Erling Haalnd who were very good.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are still in the thick of the title race.

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).