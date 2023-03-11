 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Who walks out of the tunnel at Selhurst Park?

By CITYZENDuck
Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City are back in action after a full 7 days without a match. The lads are about as fit and rested as one could hope this time of year, and that affords Pep Guardiola a full stable of options. So who will the Catalan choose to start away at Selhurst Park? Here’s my guess at the lineup. Fresh off his 100th Premier League clean sheet, Ederson starts in goal.

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

City appear to have all of their centre backs healthy finally. With that said, it now becomes that much harder to keep everybody happy and involved. Rúben Dias has solidified what had been a shaky backline at times, and this time around we’ll pair him with Aymeric Laporte. The fullbacks for its one will be Rico Lewis in place of Kyle Walker, and City’s most consistent defender, Nathan Aké.

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Rodri, İlkay Gündoğan, and Kevin De Bruyne. The midfield for City remains unchanged from the one that faced Newcastle last time out. Rodri has been a machine for City this season, and Pep has been lucky to have him as Kalvin Phillips struggles to find his footing with his new club.

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

We kept the middle of the pitch the same and we’ll keep our front three as well. Jack Grealish is fresh off winning the Etihad Player of the Month and has been City’s best forward since he returned from the World Cup. Erling Haaland is just 5 goals of the Premier League record in a 38-match season. The recent return to form of Phil Foden might be just what the squad needs for the push toward 28 May.

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Rico Lewis

Rúben Dias

Aymeric Laporte

Nathan Aké

Midfielders

Rodri

İlkay Gündoğan

Kevin De Bruyne

Forwards

Phil Foden

Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish

There you have it Cityzens. What does your starting lineup look like? Let us hear it in the comment section.

