CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Manchester City are back in action after a full 7 days without a match. The lads are about as fit and rested as one could hope this time of year, and that affords Pep Guardiola a full stable of options. So who will the Catalan choose to start away at Selhurst Park? Here’s my guess at the lineup. Fresh off his 100th Premier League clean sheet, Ederson starts in goal.

City appear to have all of their centre backs healthy finally. With that said, it now becomes that much harder to keep everybody happy and involved. Rúben Dias has solidified what had been a shaky backline at times, and this time around we’ll pair him with Aymeric Laporte. The fullbacks for its one will be Rico Lewis in place of Kyle Walker, and City’s most consistent defender, Nathan Aké.

Rodri, İlkay Gündoğan, and Kevin De Bruyne. The midfield for City remains unchanged from the one that faced Newcastle last time out. Rodri has been a machine for City this season, and Pep has been lucky to have him as Kalvin Phillips struggles to find his footing with his new club.

We kept the middle of the pitch the same and we’ll keep our front three as well. Jack Grealish is fresh off winning the Etihad Player of the Month and has been City’s best forward since he returned from the World Cup. Erling Haaland is just 5 goals of the Premier League record in a 38-match season. The recent return to form of Phil Foden might be just what the squad needs for the push toward 28 May.

Goal Ederson Defenders Rico Lewis Rúben Dias Aymeric Laporte Nathan Aké Midfielders Rodri İlkay Gündoğan Kevin De Bruyne Forwards Phil Foden Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There you have it Cityzens. What does your starting lineup look like? Let us hear it in the comment section.