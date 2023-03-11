Gut Feelings: Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Manchester City Football Club have just 11 remaining Premier League matches left to play and Pep Guardiola’s side will need to collect as many of the 33 available points as possible if they hope to retain their title. A trip to Crystal Palace gives the lads their next opportunity to keep pressure on league-leaders Arsenal FC. The City Collective have looked into the future to see what will unfold at Selhurst Park.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

Palace are in an odd situation. They’re 12th in the league, yet only five points off the relegation zone and could potentially go down. City need the points to keep the pace and haven’t lost at Palace since 2015. Last season’s match ended goalless but I don’t think that’ll happen on Saturday. The blues are likely to have too much for them but they must take their chances not do another Forest. Unsurprisingly, I’m going for a City win. Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

Palace are without a single win in all competitions since the turn of the year. They’ve also scored four goals in eight games. City come into this game on the back of three convincing wins, with several key players appearing to return to form. So of course, they’re going to beat us 1-0. Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

A tough match away. Think the boys should be motivated and could have fresh legs after a full week. Narrow win. Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester City

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

Normally an away trip to Palace would be an immediate cause for concern, but Palace are arguably one of the worst sides in the prem right now. They have one of the lowest goal scoring rates in the league, have gone winless record that dates back to last year, and will be without one of their best players in Cheick Doucouré. Maybe Viera will be able to get the most out of this side, but right now they look like a shell of what they were this time last year. Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

The lads from Manchester are traveling to London to take on Crystal Palace. Crystal Palace has been inconsistent in recent matches producing lackluster performances from tenured and young players alike. CP will be missing Cheick Doucourè after being sent off in the previous match. We know Patrick Vieira plans on minimizing City’s chances on goal and the question will be can our Cityzens break down the low block? I’d love to say no Cheick for the Eagles is a big deal and City should eat Palace alive transitioning up the pitch. Should be a match that brings us joy bringing us one match closer to winning the Premier League Title Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

City are unbeaten in their last 5 Premier League matches. With the title race heading to the final stretch and Pep’s men needing to keep pace with leaders Arsenal, it will be important for the side to avoid a slip-up away to Palace. Patrick Viera is feeling the heat at Selhurst Park after failing to win a Premier League match in 2023. All signs point to a win for City, which makes me a bit nervous. In the end, I think the boys in blue head back to Manchester with all three points. Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City

There you have it. How do you think the match will play out? Let us know in the comments.