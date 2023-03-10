Manchester City v Crystal Palace: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a nice match in the Premier League against Crystal Palace.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter a crucial stretch.

Venue: Selhurst Park, Holmesdale Rd Selhurst, London, England

Time and Date: Saturday 11 March 2023, Kickoff at 17:30 GMT, 12.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Robert Jones.

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Dan Robathan.

Fourth official: Thomas Bramall.

VAR: Neil Swarbrick.

Assistant VAR: Steve Meredith.

TV Info: BT SPORT (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

City are off a nice win vs Newcastle while Palace are off a loss to Aston Villa.

This match could prove to be tricky as away matches vs London teams have been tircky for Pep and company. With a good and rested team it should be enough to nick all three points.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have just Phil Foden as doubtful.

Palace have Johnstone and Doucoure out.

Prediction

Manchester City 1-0 Crystal Palace