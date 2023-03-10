Pep Talk: “Premier League, every game away is difficult.”

Premier League action is here as Pep Guardiola spoke to media today ahead of the latest match vs Crystal Palace. He tackled CP, injuries and much more!

Let’s dive in-

“Premier League, every game away is difficult. At home as well.

“But Selhurst Park always has been, yeah definitely.

“Crystal Palace always in the previous seasons especially at home we struggled a lot to get results.”

“Well I’ve not been with him to know exactly in the locker room.

“But his experience as a football player, a part of that he was in France, already have a big experience with Crystal Palace.

“He’s done a really good job.”

“The team manager organised the trip as usual.

“We will travel by plane in the early night, late afternoon. Hopefully we can land safe and go to the hotel.”