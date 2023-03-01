Manchester City Cruise in the FA Cup, 3-0: Reaction & Tweets

A confidence building win. City beat Bristol City off a hard working side led by Kevin De Bruyne. Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez played really well as always, too.

Let’s move to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Our away fans are amazing. They come from Manchester and the only thing we can do is thank you.

“Always it has been like that. I don’t think we were ever apart.

“They seem so delighted with the last six or seven years. They know we are there to do it and today was another example we spoke a lot about what the FA Cup means. From my experience League Two or League One always struggle, that’s why the FA Cup is so special. And all the players behaved perfectly.”

“Phil, Ruben are back, Manu was outstanding. Nathan all season has been top. Kev is back after his illness the second half was the Kev we know , the first half was so passive.

“We need his contribution . After illness and one week you can lose a little bit of rhythm. The 10/15 minutes Jack played was top. Too much high we need him in the process to play, in general . Alvarez didn’t score but he fought. Rico is maybe the player who touched the ball most. Everyone was really good.”