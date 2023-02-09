Sky Blue News: Conti Run Ends, Vinny Speaks, Fan Response, and More...

The fallout from the charges levied against Manchester City continues to dominate the news cycle. MCWFC have fallen short in their quest to retain the Continental Cup. Sky Blue Nes has all the latest to keep you current.

Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022. Speaking after signing her new contract, Coombs expressed her delight at remaining with the club. “I’m really happy to get this new deal sorted,” said the Lioness. “I feel really settled and valued at Manchester City. We’ve got a great group here that’s so ambitious and so driven, and I’m very happy to continue to be a part of that. “Anyone who comes to City knows that they’ll develop as a player - that was a big reason for me coming here initially and now extending my deal again. As long as I’m here, I know I will continue to do just that.

In a match that ebbed and flowed, both teams perhaps felt they created enough chances to win in 90 minutes, before extra-time was required to settle things. And it was the Gunners who edged into the showpiece event, netting the crucial goal three minutes after the restart. Despite the disappointment in North London, Gareth Taylor’s side can be proud of our high-quality performances en route to, and in, the last-four tie.

Lord Pannick KC of Blackstone Chambers is set to defend Manchester City alongside Paul Harris KC of Monckton Chambers. Fellow Blackstone Chambers barrister and Sports Law Silk of the Year Nick De Marco KC has hinted at a possible time frame, with the case to be heard by an independent commission appointed by Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel Murray Rosen KC. Nick De Marco KC has suggested that the case could take four years, as he praised the appointment of his colleagues by both the Blues but also the Premier League. “Delighted to see so many of my brilliant colleagues on both sides of this huge case, though wondering who will appear as my opponent in all the other big sports cases for the next 4 years [laughing emoji],” he tweeted.

Kompany, who won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during an 11-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, would not comment directly on the charges laid at his former employers’ doors, insisting he had not had time to get into it while preparing for Burnley’s 2-1 FA Cup win over Ipswich. But, asked if anything could tarnish his memories of what he and his former team-mates achieved at City, the Burnley boss said: “I kind of look at it and sometimes roll my eyes a little bit. “No doubt there’s a lot of righteousness in the world to come and tell you what you’ve done wrong, and then if everybody looks at themselves, I think the football industry in general is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times. “I think all of you will have a little bit of a smile on your face to know what the football industry is about. I’m very sceptical when people start pointing fingers.

Bellingham has been coveted by top clubs around Europe, with Real Madrid and Liverpool seeking to emerge as the winners of a fierce competition for his signature. City are reportedly targeting Bellingham as one of two potential midfield arrivals to fresh the heart of the team, with star Kevin De Bruyne turning 32 this summer. Ilkay Gundogan, the club captain whose contract expires in June, has strong interest from Barcelona on a free transfer and is now free to discuss moves with foreign clubs. The German will turn 33 next season. Bernardo Silva, meanwhile, has made no secret of a desire to leave for Spain after six years in England.

Either City bosses have committed grave financial offences to dupe the Premier League for almost a decade and gain an unfair sporting advantage, or the Premier League have David Brented it - hopelessly overreached in an attempt to prove they could be both a friend and a boss and accused one of their most high-profile members of rule breaches that will stain their reputation for years without having the evidence to prove it. Someone, somewhere has fundamentally cast a serious cloud over the club without thinking at all about the supporters. Fortunately, City fans have been here before. Expect to hear more at games about City going down with a billion in the bank as the supporters take to the situation with the same gallows humour that they did when UEFA tried to ban them from the Champions League. The next step of the Premier League, albeit one expected years to take, is for an independent commission to weigh up the evidence from both sides before reaching a decision. That is a similar set-up to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled in the club’s favour over UEFA, and the commission has been welcomed by City as a way to set the record straight.

And finally... More Bernardo exit rumours from the french capitol.

Ever since Luis Campos’ arrival at the Parc des Princes last summer, Les Parisiens have been keen on Silva. PSG’s approach in the summer was rejected with the club, and especially manager Pep Guardiola closed to the idea of the Portuguese international’s departure. Whilst Silva wasn’t going to agitate for a move and go against the desires of his manager and the club more generally, the former AS Monaco player was reportedly open to writing a new chapter in his career. His desire to do so has only strengthened since, report Le10Sport. According to Le10Sport, Silva’s desire to leave Manchester City has got stronger, to the extent that he will potentially be more forceful over a move in the coming weeks and months. It is not only Campos that is pushing for Silva’s arrival, but also Kylian Mbappé (24), with whom he won the Ligue 1 title with Monaco.

