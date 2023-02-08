New Contract For Manchester City Women Midfielder

Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping her with the blues until June 2025.

Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022.

Speaking after signing her new contract, Coombs expressed her delight at remaining with the club. “I’m really happy to get this new deal sorted,” said the Lioness. “I feel really settled and valued at Manchester City. We’ve got a great group here that’s so ambitious and so driven, and I’m very happy to continue to be a part of that.

“Anyone who comes to City knows that they’ll develop as a player - that was a big reason for me coming here initially and now extending my deal again. As long as I’m here, I know I will continue to do just that.

Speaking of her current form, Coombs said “Right now, this is probably the most consistent football of my career which is great, and I can’t wait to continue that in the years to come.”

Manager Gareth Taylor said he was thrilled to have someone of Laura’s capabilities in the team. “She is an incredibly important and popular member of our squad and has proven since she arrived at City what a dependable and talented player she is. Her experience is invaluable as we strive for more success as a team, and we’re really excited to continue working with her over the coming years.”

Coombs joined the blues after spending two years at Liverpool. The midfielder has also represented Arsenal and Chelsea in addition to two stints in the USA with the Los Angeles Strikers.