Manchester City Charges - The Fan’s Reactions

Well, Monday was an interesting day as the Premier League diverted attention from a woeful display at Spurs, where City couldn’t hit a cow on the arse with a shovel, by giving us something else to focus on.

Much to the delight of opposing fans, with supporters of two clubs in particular who seriously think they’ll get additional league titles, the Premier League decided to charge the blues with over 100 rule breaches relating to the club’s finances. They obviously saw how the blues dealt with UEFA and thought ‘yeah, we’d like a bit of that.’

However, the decision by the Premier League to drop these charges on the blues, after over four years of investigation, should really have been met with anger and derision by the club’s supporters. Had this happened to any other team, that would almost certainly have been the reaction. Can you imagine Stretford End Steve crying into his morning Mocha on the banks of the River Thames? Or LFC Joe wondering if he should find a new club to follow and spending his morning pricing up the cost of flights from Dublin to London?

But Manchester City supporters are a different breed. We’ve seen things they’ll never see, and that is such a poignant phrase to use as we look at the reaction of the fans.

While some have been defending the club and stating that the hierarchy will bring the Premier League down (they will and it will be so much fun to watch), a large number of Twitter users have taken to the social media platform to react in true Manchester City supporter style. Here are some of the best ones we’ve seen so far (apologies for Rachel, there’s no helping her):

Former blue Kevin Horlock is already getting ready for life back in Division 3:

No panic Blues I’ve already started getting the band back together… pic.twitter.com/qIXLLRc3sI — Kevin Horlock (@Kevinhorlock6) February 6, 2023

Always thinking ahead is Mr Horlock.

Steve is also looking ahead at life in the lower divisions and is pondering winning the Champions League to add to the silverware already won:

Only City could win the Champions League whilst being 14 points clear in League 2 next season and already having won the Johnsons Paint Trophy — Steve Ross (@SteveRossUmp) February 7, 2023

When asked if that constitutes a double, Steve brilliantly replied ‘only if Liverpool do it.’ Legend!

@Silky04_ summed up the mood perfectly

Man City fans reacting to the news:

Panic ❌

Memes ✅ — iestyn (@Silky04_) February 6, 2023

Not a single ounce of panic in the blues camp then.

Die Hard blue Rachel may be looking forward to the good old days:

Relegating city wouldn’t even feel like a punishment be like coming home — rachel mcfc (@racheljjw35) February 6, 2023

And never one to mince her words Rachel had a few things to say about the media:

The headlines I’ve read, peps leaving , we being relegated, league charges MUST lead to relegation and Agueros moment might mean nothing , and carragher said something but don’t listen to that cunt! #mcfc — rachel mcfc (@racheljjw35) February 6, 2023

Never change Rachel. Never change.

Paul thinks Yaya’s cakegate is another cause for a charge:

This could be a thing - made up charges against City.

FA Charge 53 - MCFC DID buy Yaya Toure a cake on his birthday — (((Paul Roberts))) (@PaulHRoberts) February 7, 2023

Pay him some more!!! And get the man another cake!

Meanwhile, Dave gave some rather disturbing insight in to one of the many charges lobbied against the blues:

FA Charge 67: Moonbeam and Moonchester aren't actually aliens — Dave (@mcfcnorthstand3) February 6, 2023

WHAAAAAAAAAT????? If that’s true, then I’m sorry, but the book needs to be thrown at the club immediately!

Next one... Oh no!!! Just No!!!

I understand one of the punishments being considered by the PL is forcing us to have Stuart Pearce as manager again — Crookie (@crookdpc) February 7, 2023

Think I’d rather resurrect Alan Ball! Zombie football or as it’s better known, watching Spurs.

Ash thinks the Premier League are unhappy with the size of legendary fan Pete The Badge’s lunchbox (Stop it).

FA charge 82: Pete the Badge’s lunch box has exceeded the stadiums bag size requirements of no larger than A4 size (12”x8”x3”) for 9+ consecutive seasons — Ash (@AshG_MCFCok) February 7, 2023

The Paris Angel wants more information on possible punishments, and to be honest, no one would rule any of his suggestions out at this stage:

Just read an article which states that, if found guilty, it could lead to City being relegated “or more”. Fucking more! All season ticket holders shot behind Mary Ds by the ghost of Peter Swales? Stockport bombed? Moonchester beheaded? We need answers!!! — Macca (@The_Paris_Angel) February 6, 2023

Anyone who ever used the Kippax toilets will agree with this. In fact, I was at this game and can verify the insufficiency as a genuine concern:

FA Charge 106 -



Insufficient urinal cake in Kippax toilets, City v Oxford, 1988. — Innocity (@kippaxcity73) February 7, 2023

Urgh, Kippax toilets.

A piece of utter brilliance here. To the tune of the Beautiful South’s Rotterdam...

We've been to Rotterdam and Monaco Napoli and Rome now were playing Rotherham Rotherham at home Rotherham at home — Ste Tierney (@mcfc__ste) February 7, 2023

But the absolute gem, the hands-down, no-argument, not even open for discussion winner has to be this entry by @hundredmillie.

FA charge 79: ‘Tits out Jackie’ distracting opponents with her knockers — (@hundredmillie) February 6, 2023

11 words is all it took.

Join in the fun and let’s get hashtag #thingstochargemancitywith trending on Twitter.