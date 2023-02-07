Sky Blue News: City ‘Surprised’, Conti Confession, Spurs Fallout, and More...

Manchester City had one heck of a Monday. After suffering defeat once again at Tottenham Stadium, City found themselves facing over 100 allegations from the Premier League. Sky Blue News has all the latest from the Men’s and Women’s sides to get you all caught up.

Charges by the Premier League have now been referred to an independent commission, with a Manchester City club statement stating that they were “surprised” by the Premier League’s decision and “look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.” Manchester City are now preparing to do battle with the Premier League, who have been investigating the Sky Blues for four years. Since the Abu Dhabi takeover, City have won six league titles, under three different managers – Pep Guardiola, Manuel Pellegrini and Roberto Mancini.

The Premier League have accused Manchester City of breaking its financial rules. Following an investigation into the club’s finances, football’s top-tier body have referred the blues to an independent commission over breaches they allege happened between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. The club are yet to make a comment on the accusations and no charges as yet have been filed. We’ll bring you more as the story develops.

BREAKING: Manchester City Accused of Breaching Financial Regulations https://t.co/0aaJNCOWgx pic.twitter.com/hJJO999Rax — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) February 6, 2023

Pressed on FFP last year, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach threatened to depart the Etihad Stadium if allegations were ever proven. However, the comments also came wrapped with full faith in those behind the scenes. He said: “Why did I defend the club and the people? It’s because I work with them. “When they are accused of something I ask them; ‘Tell me about that’. They explain and I believe them. I said to them; ‘If you lie to me, the day after I am not here’. I will be out and I will not be your friend anymore. “I put my faith in you because I believe you 100 per cent from day one. I defend the club because of that. “When you put something here [sponsor] then it’s overpaid, but other [clubs] the money comes from the USA, but the money is correct, even if it’s higher. We have to deal with that, we have to fight with that.

City are aiming to extend our unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 matches, and claim the Conti Cup for the fifth time in our history. However, the boss has pointed out that there is still plenty of work to do if we’re to reach March’s final at Selhurst Park. “I’d love to go back there [to Selhurst Park], but we have to work tremendously hard to get there,” the boss explained in his pre-match press conference. “We have to get there and earn the right to be there and retain our trophy. “We know how hard that is and that we’ll have good moments and moments where we potentially suffer. “That’s the enjoyable part and something we need to look forward to.

Gareth Taylor says we must 'earn the right' to continue our defence of the Conti Cup ️



Read more — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 6, 2023

While the title rivals suffered setbacks, Manchester United beat Crystal Palace at home to move to within five points of local rivals Manchester City and eight points of leaders Arsenal. ‘Are we in with a chance again?’ Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast. ‘Look, I don’t think Manchester United will get there, I think they will fall short. ‘They’re just not quite there and the Christian Eriksen injury will hurt, but they’re doing really, really well and they’re competing again. ‘They look happy too and that’s a really big thing. You need that. From that point of view United are doing well. ‘It’s not ridiculous to say they could win the title. I don’t think they will and I’ve never thought they will this season because it’s a bit early for that but I would be getting worried if I was Manchester City.

Pep no doubt had some choice words for the players as the performance, tactics and intensity was just not there. Regroup and re-build. On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction “We did really well for the first 15 minutes until the goal we conceded, and we played a good first half,” said Pep. “The second half was not as good, but there was a lot of interruptions and as we did in the first, we could not control. “We had our chances, but against a team that defends really well, it’s not going to be easy. “The guys gave everything, and we had our opportunity score, but we couldn’t do it.

Manchester City Fall vs Spurs: Reaction & Tweets https://t.co/LRp5AbWPIl — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) February 6, 2023

And finally... Might City beat AC Milan to Fulham defender?

According to a report from Calciomercato.com, Robinson is indeed a player on the radar of both Milan and Inter but he is instead destined to remain in the Premier League. The Fulham left-back is wanted by Manchester City, who certianly have a better chance than the two Italian clubs of getting close to the £35m (€39m) wanted by the London club. In addition, The Sun in England are also reporting that Fulham want that amount to sell the USA international and that City are his ‘likeliest destination’ at present, even if the two Milan clubs are ‘huge admirers’. The Rossoneri were close to signing the defender when he was playing for Wigan Athletic and even flew him over for a medical, but the move ended up being called off because the medical showed a heart problem.

There you have it. Stay with Bitter and Blue as City fight on and off the pitch. Check back tomorrow for more from Sky Blue News.