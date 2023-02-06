Manchester City Fall vs Spurs: Reaction & Tweets

A disappointing loss. Manchester City could not take advantage of a slip at the top and Spurs with few chances and the goal being a gift, put and kept them away.

Pep no doubt had some choice words for the players as the performance, tactics and intensity was just not there. Regroup and re-build.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“We did really well for the first 15 minutes until the goal we conceded, and we played a good first half,” said Pep. “The second half was not as good, but there was a lot of interruptions and as we did in the first, we could not control. “We had our chances, but against a team that defends really well, it’s not going to be easy. “The guys gave everything, and we had our opportunity score, but we couldn’t do it. “We created in the beginning, and they defended with nine players really well. “Their team is fantastic, the squad they have is fantastic.” “They are a team that defends really well,” Guardiola said. “We created in the beginning they defend with nine players really well. “The team is fantastic, the squad they have is fantastic. It is not easy but they have enough to score goals. “Always I have the feeling that we play well against them but for one reason or another we are unable to score and are not able to win.” “Now we are sad and tomorrow we reflect and look at what happened in the game. Next, we have to think about Aston Villa - it will be tough. “It’s a long, long season for us and all the teams but we try to continue.”

Notable Tweets

Manchester City have lost every game they’ve played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:



1-0

2-0

2-0

1-0

1-0



They leave again with nothing pic.twitter.com/HYJyT3Vnnu — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 5, 2023

City did not deserve a point from this game — The American Cityzen (@CityzenAmerica) February 5, 2023