Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Disaster in London, Fall 0-1

Manchester City 0

Spurs 1, Harry Kane

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City have lost a dull match after a huge Rodri mistake led to an easy Harry Kane finish. Pep Guardiola went a bit more vertical and it did not pay out. Adding to the list was the benching of KDB, taking Mahrez off before the 60th minute and more.

A match that had a similar feel to all those of City’s at this ground in London, made for a suffering afternoon for us all.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a much better second half, yet was not nearly enough as the chance creation suffered mightily. It means a bad result leaves us in top spot’s hands as to whether we can compete for this year’s PL title.

City had so many players who played bad we can only forget about this performance.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez who were of the few who showed intensity.

The story of the night is that City get a bad loss at the hands of a struggling side.

It’s a terrible loss and one that will sting for this team for the next stretch..

